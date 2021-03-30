26-year-old shot by man to whom he offered a lift

Ghaziabad: A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot at by an unidentified person, to whom the victim offered a lift on his two-wheeler, near Tila Morh in Sahibabad on late Monday night.

According to police, Sajid Saifi, a resident of Dasna, was on his way home from Loni around 10:30pm on Monday when the unidentified man asked for a lift on his two-wheeler. As per Saifi’s initial statement, the suspect got down from the two-wheeler after being driven for about 500 metres and shot at him, said police.

Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2), said, “The victim told us the man said ‘thank you’ for the lift and then fired at him. Somehow, Saifi drove his scooter for about 7-8 kilometres to Nagdwar near Karhera and told the cops there about the incident. He was rushed to a hospital at Mohan Nagar, from where he was referred to another private hospital in Kavi Nagar.” He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU, said police.

Saifi is a contractor who runs a business of polishing bathroom accessories

“He got married last year in May and has no rivalry with anyone. There is no robbery motive here as neither his two-wheeler, his mobile or cash was stolen. After sustaining the gunshot, he called home and informed us about the incident. We have registered a complaint,” said Rashid Saifi, the victim’s brother.

“The gunshot hit him below the shoulder. His condition is said to be stable. We have an idea about the sequence of events based on the victim’s initial statement.Since he is under treatment, we will wait for him to recover and thereafter get more details about the case. There was no intention of robbery. We have registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by Saifi’s family members,” said Singh.