Ghaziabad: Man arrested for abetting suicide of live-in partner

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 24-year-old woman, whose body was found hanging in her room in Vaishali on Thursday evening,Ghaziabad police said on Friday.

Police said the woman worked as a receptionist at a gym in Kaushambi and lived with the arrested suspect, Shakib Khan, who worked with her as a gym trainer. (Representative Image)

We received information of the incident around 10.30pm on Thursday. We have arrested the man and are waiting for the autopsy report. If the report suggests murder, we will convert the case to one of murder. The suspect, for now, has been arrested under Indian Penal Code Section 306 for abetment to suicide. We have also recovered the woman’s diary, which she has been keeping since 2021 and are currently analysis her jottings to aid the investigation,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram.

The family members of the woman, however, alleged that the woman has been murdered. After the body was handed over to them, they also protested outside Kaushambi police station alleging foul play.

“My sister was murdered. She suffered an injury to her head,” the woman’s brother said.

The police investigation so far has revealed that the woman and the suspect knew to each other since the past four years and she was allegedly urging him that they get married.

“They were in a live-in relationship as they both belonged to two different communities. The woman mentioned in her diary that she was willing to convert to get married to Khan,” said a police officer attached to case investigation, asking not to be named.

