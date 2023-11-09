27-year-old teacher killed in hit-and-run accident in Greater Noida West

A 27-year-old woman who was hit by an unidentified two-wheeler in Greater Noida West’s Gaur City township last Saturday succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning, police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Vaishali Kumari, taught dance choreography at a private school in Gaur City township and resided in New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

A complaint submitted by Rohit Kumar, the brother of the victim, said, “On Friday around 7pm, Vaishali was returning home from school when she was hit by a two-wheeler while crossing the road. The unidentified person driving the vehicle hit her and dragged her for a few metres before fleeing the spot, leaving my sister to die. She was admitted to a private hospital in the area by an auto-rickshaw driver who was passing that way.”

Anil Rajpoot, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, said an FIR in the matter was registered on Sunday evening.

“Police received information about the incident from the hospital following which the woman’s kin were contacted and a first information report was registered against unidentified person on Sunday based on the complaint filed by the brother,” said the SHO.

Based on that complaint, an FIR has been registered under section 279 (rash driving) and 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

“As the victim has succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning, section 304A (death due to negligence) of the IPC is being added to the FIR. We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the driver of the vehicle. So far, we have identified that the vehicle which hit the teacher was a Splendor bike. The culprit will be nabbed soon,” said the SHO.

