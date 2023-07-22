Greater Noida woman duped of 9 lakh in new scam: Write fake, paid hotel reviews

A 32-year-old woman was duped of over ₹9.55 lakh by cyber fraudsters under the guise of earning easy money from home, said police officers involved in the case on Saturday.

According to Bisrakh Police Station in-charge Anil Rajpoot, an FIR has been registered against unidentified suspects under Section 66D of the IT Act based on the complaint. (Representational Image)

The complainant, a resident of Gaur City high rise in Greater Noida west, filed a complaint at the Bisrakh Police Station on Friday, alleging that unidentified people duped her into paying ₹9.55 lakh.

“On March 15, I was added to a Telegram group chat by unknown numbers. They asked me to write a fictitious review for a hotel on a website in exchange for payment. They asked me to deposit ₹1,000 in their account via bank transfer and promised to reimburse me with the profit from the deposit once I completed the task. I paid the amount on March 16, and after writing the review, I received ₹1,620,” said complainant Vineeta Singh.

The complainant then made a ₹5,000 deposit and received ₹6,420 after completing the task, according to her. The fraudsters gradually gained her trust by giving her more money than she deposited after completing each task.

“By May, I had deposited ₹3.58 lakh in the bank account of the fradusters in instalments of ₹15,000, ₹50,000, ₹22,000, ₹50,000 and ₹30,000. When I asked the suspects to return the money, they told me that large deposits take time to double and that I would have to write more reviews and deposit more money to get the previous amount back,” said the complainant.

By June, the complainant had paid the suspects a total of ₹9.55 lakh.

“I took credit card loans and borrowed money from my brother to make the payments. I July, I realised I was being duped and decided to file a police complaint,” Singh said in her complaint.

“An investigation into the matter has been launched. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to fall victim to such schemes,” he said.