34-year-old man assaults relative with hammer in Ghaziabad; detained

Ghaziabad: A 34-year-old man was detained on Thursday for allegedly bludgeoning his 30-year-old relative on the head multiple times with a hammer outside a shop in Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar for having “bad intensions for his wife”, police officials said, adding that the victim is hospitalised. The victim had gone to a grocery shop in the afternoon, and the suspect came from behind and started hitting him on his head multiple times with a hammer, said police officials. (Representational image)

Police identified the injured person as a resident of Sector-9, Vijay Nagar, while the suspect as his distant relative, both live in the same locality.

“The victim had gone to a grocery shop in the afternoon, and the suspect came from behind and started hitting him on his head multiple times with a hammer. The victim suffered severe head injuries and locals at the spot rushed him to a hospital,” said Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Vijay Nagar circle.

The incident was captured on CCTV installed near the grocery shop.

“During questioning, the man revealed that the victim is his distant brother in relation and was having bad intentions towards his wife. So, he decided to teach him a lesson,” said Dharam Pal, SHO, Vijay Nagar police station.

The purported CCTV footage that went viral on social media shows a man standing at a shop on the street at around 3.00pm just when another man approaches, holding a hammer. He lands several blows on the victim’s head, causing him to fall. The man, however, lands more blows on the victim’s head before leaving.

The footage also shows some locals urging the suspect not to hit more as the victim may die. To this, he replies that if the victim dies, he would be happy to go to jail.

HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

“The victim is still in the hospital with head injuries, and his family will soon file a police complaint upon which an FIR will be registered. The suspect was detained by police based on information from locals, and legal action will be initiated as soon as the complaint is received,” the ACP added.