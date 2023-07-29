Local body polls: 35 petitions filed before district court alleging irregularities

A total of 35 election petitions have been filed at the district court against the representatives elected in local body elections held in May this year. The officials of the district election office said they will soon file their response in the cases lodged at the court of the district judge.

Overall, 1,837 candidates contested for the different seats in the nine local bodies. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The district’s nine local bodies, including the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, had gone to polls on May 11 to elect councillor/members of 294 wards and mayor/chairpersons of the nine local bodies. The results were declared on May 13.

“A total of 35 election petitions have been filed at the court and summons have been issued to respondents, including the district election officers. We will submit our responses. The petitions include 26 against the elected members of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, two against Loni Nagar Palika, four against Modinagar Nagar Palika, two against Khoda Nagar Palika and one against Nagar Panchayat of Niwari,” said Vishal Singh, assistant district election officer (ADEO).

The officials said the petitions have cited irregularities against the elected candidates and if these are proved during trial, it could lead to cancellation of candidature/victory.

“These include improper declaration of assets and liabilities, filing of false affidavits, filing of improper documents and other alleged malpractices. These petitions are to be filed within 30 days of the declaration of results and some have been filed after the time period. So, the elected representatives will file their responses and will we,” ADEO added.

Overall, 1,837 candidates contested for the different seats in the nine local bodies.

Officials said most of these petitions have been filed mainly by opponents who lost the elections. They said a majority of petitions were filed against the elected councillors/members and couple of them were also filed against the elected chairpersons of the local bodies.

