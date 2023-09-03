Security Guard robbed at knife point in Noida

A 35-year-old security guard was robbed of his mobile phone and cash at knifepoint by two bike-borne men near Noida Sector 39 on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said on Sunday. The two suspects were arrested on Sunday with the help of CCTV footage, they added.

The victim, Shiv Kumar Rai, a resident of Shahdara in Sector 142, works as a security guard at a Sector 37 locality in Noida.

According to Police, Rai was heading towards Yamuna Expressway from Sector 39 to search for a taxi after his duty around 1.30 am when two men on a bike approached him and offered him a lift, saying they were also heading towards the expressway.

“I accepted the offer, and they rode for a few metres. However, I soon realized that they were taking me the wrong route after which I protested and asked them to stop the bike,” Rai said in his complaint at Sector 39 police station.

He added, “When I got off the bike, one of the men waylaid me and robbed my mobile phone worth ₹10,000 and cash ₹200 at knifepoint. I sustained a minor injury on my leg during the tussle with them after which both the men then fled from the spot. Somehow, I managed to return home and approached Sector 39 police station the next day to file a complaint.”

Sector 39, SHO Jitendra Kumar Singh said, “A case under Section 392 (punishment of robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against two suspects identified as Sultan Singh, 30, and Rajesh Kumar, 32, a resident of Bakhtawarpur in Sector 126.”

“The suspects were sent to jail, and their previous crime records have been scanned,” added SHO Kumar.