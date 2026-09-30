39 unauthorised buses seized in Gautam Budh Nagar drive

Noida The Gautam Budh Nagar district authorities seized a total of 39 unauthorised buses during surprise checks conducted at various locations by enforcement teams, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said 21 buses were seized on Monday and 18 on Tuesday during the checks and these will not be released merely after the payment of challans or fines. (HT Photo)

The step came as part of an ongoing three-day enforcement drive against unauthorised and rule-violating buses under Operation Kavach 2.0, following directions from the Uttar Pradesh government and the transport department.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said 21 buses were seized on Monday and 18 on Tuesday during the checks and these will not be released merely after the payment of challans or fines. Each of the vehicles will undergo a detailed technical inspection to ensure passenger safety.

“Buses will be released only after they are found to be completely fit and compliant with AIS-119 (Automotive Industry Standard) norms,” said Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) in a statement.

AIS-119 is an Indian vehicle safety standard that specifies technical and safety requirements for certain types of vehicles, including requirements related to vehicle design, passenger safety and emergency provisions.

The drive, that will last till Wednesday, came after nine passengers were killed and a woman injured after a Bihar-registered AC sleeper bus carrying 35 people caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida on September 23, with survivors describing a rapidly spreading blaze that trapped passengers inside the vehicle.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the traffic police also conducted drunk-driving tests, inspect emergency exits, CCTV cameras and fire-safety equipment as part of another drive to ensure compliance with traffic and passenger safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the traffic police also conducted drunk-driving tests, inspect emergency exits, CCTV cameras and fire-safety equipment as part of another drive to ensure compliance with traffic and passenger safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police checked 1,003 buses during the September 27 to 29 drive.

“67 buses were challaned for violating traffic rules and safety standards,” said Noida police in a statement.

Police also conducted drunk-driving tests on bus drivers and checked emergency exits, CCTV cameras, curtains/black film and fire-safety equipment.

Drivers and conductors were also briefed on road safety rules and measures to ensure passenger safety during emergencies.