4 police vans on Hindon elevated road to stop people making videos, partying

Following a spate of impromptu parties in the past year on the 10.3km Hindon elevated road as well as other incidents in which individuals performed attention-seeking stunts and shared them on social media websites, the Ghaziabad police on Tuesday evening implemented a plan for strict surveillance to prevent such incidents.

Four police PCR vans for round-the-clock surveillance have been deployed on the elevated road, which connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate near east the Delhi border, said officers, adding that the plan was prepared after the commissioner of police took note of the incidents that have ensued at the four-lane signal-free road, which at present has no CCTV coverage.

“The personnel deployed in the four PCR vans have been trained to ensure their vehicles move in such a way that they cover both sides of the road by traversing 5km each side in one round. They have been provided communication equipment for better coordination. Further, we are also in process of putting up flex boards and digital sign boards to inform people not to make videos, party or obstruct traffic in any manner,” said Diksha Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

Sharma added, “Our plan to install CCTV cameras on the elevated road is being revised. According to initial estimates, we planned to set up 12 cameras but the number will now be increased to 45 to ensure most of the road comes under CCTV cover. The project will be finalised soon.”

Police officers said they are also planning to contact social media companies to request them to take down the videos in which people perform dangerous stunts on the elevated road, as such videos encourage others and put all commuters at risk.

Late on Monday night, the police arrested 10 people who were celebrating a birthday party on the Hindon elevated road and seized three cars. “The arrests were made by the Indirapuram police. The men are mostly from Delhi and Ghaziabad,” said the DCP.

On Monday, the police also arrested five men, including a gym owner, who were partying on the elevated road while displaying weapons and later resorted to celebratory firing near Indirapuram’s Swarn Jayanti Park.

On January 28, a man was arrested by the Kaushambi police after an alleged video of his vehicle performing stunts on the elevated road was shared on social media websites. The Sahibabad police on January 27 arrested three men for allegedly making videos with their car parked on the elevated road.

The Indirapuram police on January 12 arrested two men for allegedly making videos involving their car on the elevated road.

On January 24, a woman was booked by the Sahibabad police for dancing in front of a parked car on the elevated road. The traffic police also issued her a challan of ₹17,000.

The Kaushambi police on December 12 last year arrested a man and two women for dancing beside their parked car on the elevated road.

On September 28, the Indirapuram police arrested 21 people and seized eight cars after two birthday parties were held on the elevated road on the same night.