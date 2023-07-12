Noida: One dead after a house collapsed in Jewar due to heavy rain

A 42-year-old man died while his wife and son were left injured after their single-storey house collapsed in the Jewar area of Greater Noida on Monday night, police said, adding that the house collapse was triggered by heavy rains.

Gautam Budh Nagar has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past three days like many other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, they received information about a house collapsing in Salyan, Jewar at around 12 am on Tuesday.

“It was found that a single-storey house had collapsed where three people lived. With the help of the locals, the trio was taken to a nearby hospital,” said an official statement from the Gautam Budh Nagar police.

The three were identified as Satveer, his wife Anuradha (38) and son Nitin (19).

Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer of Jewar Police Station, said, “Satveer, who was a daily wage labourer, succumbed to injuries during treatment. His wife and son are currently undergoing treatment at the private hospital and doctors said that they are out of danger. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination”.

Meanwhile, in another incident, train passengers aboard Jammu-Tawi express train were stopped at Dadri railway station and asked to alight as railway tracks in Delhi have been submerged under water.

SK Verma, inspector in-charge of RPF (Railway Police Force) Police Station, Dadri, said, “The train coming from Kolkata was headed towards Jammu but had to be halted at the Dadri Railway Station as the railway tracks across Delhi have been submerged under water due to flooding. Hence, to avoid a mishap, the passengers were asked to alight and move on to their destinations by road”.

He added that close to 150 passengers had to be alighted from the Dadri Railway Station and they were provided a bus service headed to Punjab’s Ludhiana.

