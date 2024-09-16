50-year-old shot dead over property dispute in Noida

A 50-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his business partner in full public view in near Noida’s Sector 137 Metro station on Sunday night, allegedly over a three-year-old property dispute, said senior police officers on Monday. Hospital authorities informed the police about the incident after which a team, including forensics specialists, rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene for further investigation (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Navendra Kumar Jha, a property dealer and resident of Sector 92, Noida. Police said he and his family were living on the disputed property.

“On Sunday around 7.30pm, Jha along with his two acquaintances had gone to meet his business partner Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Khoda, Ghaziabad. The meeting was organised near Sector 137 Metro station to discuss the property dispute, a case regarding which has been under trial in court for three years. Neeraj was also accompanied by his brother and a common friend,” said BS Veer Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Central Noida.

While discussing the dispute, all of them decided to have some snacks from near the Metro station, said officers.

“Eyewitnesses said after having snacks Jha was going to visit a nearby washroom when suspect Neeraj allegedly fired at him,” said Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police (Addl.CP).

Neeraj, along with his brother and a friend, then fled the scene, officers said.

“During their discussions, the issue escalated and they entered into heated arguments, which led to the firing,” the officer said, adding that they have formed six teams to nab the suspects, with “the prime suspect being the business partner (Neeraj)”.

Meanwhile, Jha, who suffered a bullet injury to his head, above the right ear, was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his accompanying acquaintances, where doctors declared him dead.

“Hospital authorities informed the police about the incident after which a team, including forensics specialists, rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene for further investigation,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, senior police officers refused to share names of all suspects, on the grounds that it might hamper their investigation.

Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said, “We have identified five suspects in the case, and a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Sector 142 police station, and efforts are underway to nab them.”