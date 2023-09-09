Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Noida News / 54-year-old held for duping a Ghaziabad resident of 22 lakh

54-year-old held for duping a Ghaziabad resident of 22 lakh

ByAshni Dhaor
Sep 09, 2023 09:47 PM IST

During the investigation, it was found that the suspect had sold the same plot of land to two other people as well

The Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested a 54-year-old Greater Noida man on Friday for allegedly duping a Ghaziabad resident of 22 lakh on the pretext of selling a plot, police said on Saturday.

The suspect in custody (HT Photo)

According to Anil Kumar, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, on September 3, Amrish Kumar Tyagi, a resident of Ghaziabad, submitted a complaint at the police station.

“In his complaint, Tyagi alleged that the suspect, identified as Mukesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of New Haibatpur village in Greater Noida West, duped him of 22 lakh by showing him a fake agreement for selling a plot in the same village. The complainant had paid the amount to the suspect in three instalments between July and August. However, on August 28, when the complainant came to the plot, he found out from locals that the plot was already sold and he was given a fake agreement,” said the SHO.

During the investigation, it was found that the suspect had sold the same plot of land to two other people as well.

“The suspect had sold the same plot to three people, of which one is the complainant, another one was duped of 45 lakh for the plot, and the third person has been duped of 35 lakh. However, the other two people duped by the suspect have not yet submitted a complaint in the matter,” said the officer.

SHO added that Kumar was brought in for questioning and based on evidence, was booked under Sections of cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust of the Indian Penal Code.

“The suspect was presented before the court on Friday and sent to judicial custody,” the SHO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ashni Dhaor

Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP