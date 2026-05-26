6-hour outage in Gaur City; NPCL, society trade blame

Greater Noida Residents of Gaur City 1’s 7th Avenue allegedly faced a nearly six-hour power outage during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, with restoration work continuing till early Monday.

Nearly 150-200 people gathered inside the society premises around 3am after inverter backups stopped functioning, residents said. (Representational image)

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The disruption began around 12:30am after the 33 KVA fuse jumpers of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) near the society’s main gate reportedly burnt out, according to the society maintenance team. NPCL, however, maintained the outage was caused by an issue in the society’s internal high-tension (HT) panel.

Nearly 150-200 people gathered inside the society premises around 3am after inverter backups stopped functioning, residents said. The society has around 2,800 flats with nearly 75% occupancy.

“The electricity went around 12:30 am. The inverter backup worked till around 3 am, after which the entire society was outside waiting for the issue to be resolved. In my home, the power came back around 9am,” said resident Raj C Sen.

Another resident, Sarthak Pandey, alleged such outages have become frequent. “This is a recurring issue. It happened two days ago as well, but the disruption was not this long,” he said, adding that while supply resumed in his apartment around 5:45 am, power in some towers was restored only around 9 am.

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{{^usCountry}} The society management later shared an email with residents stating that no fault was found within the society’s infrastructure after inspections by the maintenance and NPCL teams. The email said NPCL restored grid supply around 5 am after repairing and replacing the burnt fuse jumpers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The society management later shared an email with residents stating that no fault was found within the society’s infrastructure after inspections by the maintenance and NPCL teams. The email said NPCL restored grid supply around 5 am after repairing and replacing the burnt fuse jumpers. {{/usCountry}}

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NPCL denied the claim. “There was some problem with their HT panel. It had burnt out around 12:30 am. We advised the society to check its internal system. They took corrective actions, and finally the supply was restored,” said Subodh Tyagi, vice-president (operations), NPCL.

In an email to NPCL and the building maintenance team, resident Vivek Sharma sought “factual technical clarity” regarding the exact root cause of the outage. “Due to these differing explanations, residents are now seeking factual technical clarity regarding the exact root cause of the outage and whether the failed component belonged to NPCL infrastructure or society infrastructure,” the email stated.