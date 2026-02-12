‘ ₹8 crore Jalpura line set to boost power supply in Greater Noida West’

GREATER NOIDA: Power supply in Greater Noida West is set to improve as the capacity of the 33 kilovolt (kV) Itehara substation in Greater Noida West will be increased from 20 (MegaVolt-Ampere) MVA to 30 MVA , officials said on Wednesday. “After this addition, the power supply in Greater Noida West will become more stable and reliable. The upgrade is aimed at meeting the increasing demand of the rapidly growing residential clusters of the area,” said senior manager, Ashwini Chaturvedi. (HT Photo)

The Greater Noida authority is installing an additional 10 MVA transformer which will be connected to the 220 kV substation at Jalpura, officials said, adding that the line-laying work between the two stations for which around ₹8 crore was spent, nears completion.

“After this addition, the power supply in Greater Noida West will become more stable and reliable. The upgrade is aimed at meeting the increasing demand of the rapidly growing residential clusters of the area,” said senior manager, Ashwini Chaturvedi.

Authority officials recently reviewed the progress and directions were given to make the transformer functional within two weeks to ensure improved supply reliability in the area.

Officials said that maintenance and operational work at the 20 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in sector Ecotech-3 was also reviewed this week.

Officials said that parameters including, biological oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), total suspended solids (TSS), total nitrogen (TN), and pH levels were found within prescribed standardsas per Pollution Control Board norms. Chlorination levels were recorded at 5.0 parts per million, they added.

“Directions have been issued to prepare a plan to maximise the reuse of treated water,”Chaturvedi said.

The STP caters to sewage from industrial sector Ecotech-3 and villages of Habibpur, Sutyana, Jalpura, Haldoni and Kulesra.