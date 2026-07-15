8-year-old girl feared drowned in Greater Noida canal

An eight-year-old girl is suspected to have drowned in a canal in Greater Noida late on Monday night, said police, adding that the search operations were ongoing but the body had not been found till late on Tuesday.

While the incident took place on Monday morning, her parents did not learn of the accident till evening. (HT Photos)

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According to police, the eight-year-old was taking a bath in the Kherli canal when she allegedly drowned.

While the incident took place on Monday morning, her parents did not learn of the accident till evening. They subsequently informed police around 10pm on Monday.

On Tuesday, police said a team of divers along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued searching the canal to locate her body.

Preliminary investigation revealed that, on Monday, around 8.41 am, when the minor’s parents, who work as daily wagers, left home for their routine work, she went to play with her friends of the same age group. Her older sister and brother remained at home.

“Around 10am, when the minor, along with two to three friends, reached near the Kherli canal, they decided to take a bath. The minor left her clothes outside the canal and jumped in,” said a police officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “While taking a bath, the minor allegedly drowned, following which her friends left the spot. Due to fear, they kept silent and did not reveal the incident to anyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “While taking a bath, the minor allegedly drowned, following which her friends left the spot. Due to fear, they kept silent and did not reveal the incident to anyone.” {{/usCountry}}

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In the evening, when the minor’s parents returned home and did not find her, they enquired in the neighbourhood. However, despite searching, when they failed to locate her, they widened their search and, about a kilometre away from their house, found her clothes near the canal.

Subsequently, police said, her family members questioned her friends and they revealed the incident.

Manoj Kumar, station house officer, Dankaur said, “Efforts are underway to locate her body. However, till late Tuesday evening, nothing has been found. Her family members are also there and no case has been registered in connection with the incident.”