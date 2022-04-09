Advisory issued for test blast at Supertech twin towers in Noida

Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, the firms chosen by the Noida authority to demolish the Supertech twin towers, have issued an advisory to residents in neighbouring areas ahead of the test blast at the site in Sector 93A in Noida on April 10 (Sunday).

The 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — are expected to be demolished on May 22, following a Supreme Court order. However, a test or trial blast is required to determine the exact quantity of explosives required for the main blast. The test blast will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday.

The advisory stated that all residents are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing in their balconies between 2.15pm and 2.45pm.

“The advisory is for residents’ own safety. The police will form a perimeter and we expect that residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village don’t loiter around in the common areas,” said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering.

Traffic will also remain suspended on the stretch outside the twin towers for 30 minutes (from 2.15pm to 2.45pm). While traffic police will provide security and cordon off the area, emergency services such as fire tenders and ambulances will also be kept on standby. Additionally, teams from the Noida authority, Supertech Group, pollution department and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will also be present near the site during Sunday’s trial blast. Once the blast is executed, a report will be prepared within a week, giving details related to the kind and quantity of explosives that will be needed for the demolition of the entire twin towers next month.

Meanwhile, the managing director of Jet Demolitions, Joseph Brinkmann, will also be present along with the firm’s security head, Marthinus Botha.

Jet Demolitions, a South African firm and partner of Edifice Engineering, is credited with the demolition of one of the tallest structures across the world so far. Brinkmann will be the brain behind the entire demolition exercise and will design the details of the controlled implosion.

Jet Demolitions has won several awards for the demolition of the 108-metre-tall Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2019. The building was situated at a distance of only 7.8 metres to another building in a crowded area and about 920 kilograms of explosives were used to bring it down. The Noida twin towers are 103 metres tall and the closest building is about eight metres away.

For the test blast, five columns — four in the basement and one on the 14th floor — will be exploded only in the Apex tower.