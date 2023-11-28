After surprise checks at Noida district hospital, DM calls for cleanliness

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma paid a surprise visit to the Sector 39 district hospital in Noida on Tuesday, and took stock of medical facilities and patient care, besides issuing necessary directions to the staff to improve sanitation and to ensure that the hospital has enough stock of medicines.

The district hospital in Sector 39. DM Verma said officials and doctors were found to be on duty during the visit. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)

Verma also inspected various sections of the hospital and directed authorities to ensure that adequate arrangements are made for medicines and to also focus on cleanliness at the hospital and its surroundings.

DM Verma said, “In order to ensure that adequate health facilities and proper treatment is being provided to patients, I conducted a surprise inspection at the district hospital on Tuesday. The officials and doctors were found to be on duty during the visit. However, necessary instructions were issued to the staff to focus on cleanliness at the facility and to ensure proper hygiene to curb infection spread.”

He further said, “The officials were also directed to ensure adequate supply of medicines at the hospital dispensary so that patients do not have to go in search of medicines. The hospital officials were also instructed to keep a check on the attendance registers to ensure that the staff is punctual.”

The DM and his team inspected several departments, including the outpatient department (OPD), paediatrics, and dispensary, among others. The DM also enquired about the availability of medicines and took stock of various medical facilities being provided to patients.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr Renu Aggarwal said, “Directions have been issued to monitor the attendance of staff and keep a tab on any unauthorised absence of doctors/staff. We have also been asked to ensure availability of essential medicines.”

District hospital authorities said necessary instructions have been passed on to the concerned staff and that steps will be taken to take up sanitation activities.