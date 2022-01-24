Agreement signed for demolition of Supertech twin towers

NOIDA: The Supertech Limited and Edifice Engineering signed an agreement on Sunday to demolish the Emerald project’s Twin Towers located in Noida Sector 93A as per the Supreme Court order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its order on October 31, the Supreme Court gave three months to the Supertech group to demolish the towers, and directed the Noida authority and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to supervise the demolition work.

The Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the twin towers as the structure was built in violation of building norms. However, since many requisite approvals are required from multiple government bodies before the demolition, the Supertech Limited has sought help for no objection certificates (NOCs) from the concerned departments.

“In compliance with the Supreme court order, the Supertech has signed an agreement with Edifice Engineering for execution of the demolition of the twin towers and made advance payment to Edifice Engineering for mobilisation of men, materials and machine to site as per the agreement. Also, the copy of the said demolition agreement executed and duly signed by and between Supertech and Edifice Engineering has been submitted to the Noida authority,” said Rajesh Kumar spokesperson of Supertech Limited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For a smooth and safe demolition of the twin towers, the company has submitted requests for issuance of required no objection certificates with intimation to the Noida authority to various departments, which include district magistrate of Gautam Budhh Nagar, city magistrate of Noida, commissioner of police, deputy commissioner of police, among others,” Kumar added.

Before the demolition, NOCs are required from at least 11 government bodies including fire department and pollution body among others.

On December 10, 2021, a team from the Central Building Research Institute of Roorkee visited the twin towers in the Emerald Court housing complex in Noida Sector 93A, following the SC order. They also discussed issues related to the demolition work.