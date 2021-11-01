Ahead of Diwali, section 144 imposed in Noida till November 30

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibiting the gathering of four or more people in a public space, ahead of Diwali and in view of the coronavirus pandemic, reported agency ANI on Monday. The restriction came into effect on October 31 and will remain in force till November 30.

"Section 144 CrPC implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar from October 31 to November 30 in view of COVID-19 pandemic ahead of upcoming festivals," ANI quoted a government press release as saying.

According to the release, a social gathering will not be permitted in the district without permission from the authorities. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will be compulsory. Gyms, restaurants and stadiums can only operate with the 50 per cent seating capacity till further order, as per the order.

For wedding ceremonies, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed till further orders.

Gautam Buddha Nagar is a part of the Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and is divided into three subdivisions—Noida Sadar, Dadri and Jewar. Greater Noida is the administrative headquarters of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Uttar Pradesh has 107 active cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). As many as 16,87,145 people have recovered from the viral disease so far in the state, the Union ministry of health and family welfare informed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow the use and sale of green crackers on Diwali only for two hours in areas where the air quality is in the ‘moderate’ category or better, officials said on Saturday. The move came following the recent directions by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to keep the pollution levels in the region in check.