Air quality in Noida, nearby areas improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category

The air quality in Noida and adjoining areas improved from the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category following stubble burning and winds carrying the dust particulates into the National Capital Region (NCR), weather experts said on Saturday.

According to pollution monitoring agencies, the air quality index (AQI) in the region will improve further over the next two days due to the change in the wind direction.

The Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) said that the AQI reading, on a scale from zero to 500, Noida on Saturday recorded the AQI at 260 against 282 a day earlier. Ghaziabad’s AQI was recorded at 297 against 284 a day earlier, and Greater Noida at 273 against 321 on Friday.

An AQI reading between 101 and 200 is considered ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the air quality is likely to improve in the coming days.

“The AQI is in the ‘poor’ category and will remain the same on Sunday, and is likely to improve to the ‘poor’ or upper end of the ‘moderate’ category on Monday due to an expected change in the wind direction from the northwesterly to southeasterly, preventing transport of emissions from stubble burning. Share of crop residue burning emissions is about 12% (effective fire count being 1,826), which contributes to increase in the PM2.5 level due to the transport by northwesterly winds,” according to a statement issued by the Safar on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Noida recorded a slight drop in the daytime temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida on Saturday was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius (°C) and 14.8°C, against 30.5°C and 14.8°C a day earlier. “The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 30°C and 15°C, respectively, on Sunday,” said an IMD official.

