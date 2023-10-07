Air-quality in Ghaziabad, Gr Noida and Noida falls to ‘poor’ category for first time this season

After Greater Noida, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Ghaziabad and Noida also dropped to the ‘poor’ category on Friday, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A view of polluted Loha Mandi road, in Ghaziabad, India on Friday, October 06 2023. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

For the first time this season, since the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) came into effect, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida all recorded an AQI in the ‘poor’ category.

The city of Greater Noida has been dealing with ‘poor’ AQI for more than a week, as the air quality decline began on September 24.

Along with these three cities, Delhi’s AQI also slipped into the ‘poor’ category on Friday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to instruct NCR authorities to implement Stage I of the GRAP immediately.

The CAQM stated, “It was noted that there has been a sudden dip in air quality parameters in the last 48 hours in the region which led to the AQI for Delhi moving into the ‘poor’ category. The forecasts also predict air quality to mainly remain in the ‘poor’ category in the coming days (except for one or two days) owing to unfavorable meteorological conditions. Therefore, the sub-committee decided that ALL actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP - ‘poor’ air quality (Delhi’s AQI ranging between 201-300) be implemented in earnest by all the concerned agencies in the NCR, with immediate effect.”

According to the AQI bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida reported AQI figures of 214, 252, and 210, respectively, all falling under the ‘poor’ category. The primary pollutant identified was PM10, which consists of coarser particles caused by dust, waste burning and industrial sources.

Officials from the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) attributed this scenario to meteorological factors and local pollutants. According to the CPCB’s AQI scale, readings between 0 and 50 are considered “good,” 51 and 100 are “satisfactory,” 101 and 200 are “moderate,” 201 and 300 are “poor,” 301 and 400 are “very poor,” and 401 and 500 are “severe.”

Vikas Mishra, the regional officer of UPPCB in Ghaziabad, mentioned that measures like road-sweeping and water sprinkling are already underway to control local pollutants and that this situation is temporary. “The scenario has resulted due to meteorological factors and it is a temporary condition and likely to improve soon. The measures like road-sweeping, water sprinkling are already underway to control the local pollutants,” Mishra said.

However, the officials of UPPCB, Noida also attributed the scenario to meteorological factors like reduction in wind speed and dip in temperature.

“There is presence of mist in morning hours and the reduced wind speed has resulted in ‘poor’ AQI in the region. The local pollutants also have an impact as a result. The measures under the phase I of the Grap are already underway,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Noida.

Stage I of the Grap includes dust mitigation measures in construction and demolition activities, regular waste disposal, and mechanized road sweeping and water sprinkling on roads.

The forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said, “The air quality is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category from October 6 to 8. The air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category on October 9. The outlook for subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘Moderate’ to ‘poor’ category.” The forecast added about the presence of mist in the morning and clear sky on October 7 and 8 with partly cloudy sky and mist during morning hours on October 9.

Meanwhile, environmentalist have raised concerns as temprature has started to take effect in the region. “The meteorological factors are also playing their part in rise in the level of pollution. The different agencies must address the issues of bad and patchy roads, traffic congestion and other factors which aid the rise in PM10 and PM2.5 levels,” said Akash Vashishtha, an environment lawyer.

