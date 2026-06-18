MUMBAI: Amid the swirling speculation about a possible split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)’s MPs, concerns have intensified within the party over the loyalty of several legislators as well, with the rival Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction claiming that some are in touch with them. According to party sources, a section of these could eventually break away and form a separate group.

Amid threat of MP split, Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh defection threat among MLAs

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Sena (UBT) insiders admitted that the fresh speculation was what had prompted the party leadership to convene a meeting of its MLAs and MLCs on June 22. Party sources, while not disclosing any names, also said that Uddhav Thackeray personally called several legislators on Wednesday and interacted with them amid the defection buzz.

The Sena (UBT) won 20 seats in the last assembly elections and currently has six members in the legislative council. With a section of the party’s MPs considering a split, there is growing speculation that legislators too have been approached. According to sources, the Shinde camp has reached out to a significant number of legislators. “Except for four MLAs, all the other 16 are vulnerable and are in touch with us,” a senior Shiv Sena insider claimed. “They will be asked to leave the party at an appropriate time. The defection process will be carried out in phases.”

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{{^usCountry}} The four legislators believed to be firmly with the party are Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray, nephew Varun Sardesai, senior leader Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut and former Mumbai mayor Sunil Prabhu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four legislators believed to be firmly with the party are Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray, nephew Varun Sardesai, senior leader Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut and former Mumbai mayor Sunil Prabhu. {{/usCountry}}

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Thackeray’s meeting at the party’s Nariman Point headquarters, Shivalaya, coincides with the first day of the legislature’s monsoon session. He is expected to jointly address the party’s MLAs and MLCs. “It is also meant to reassure the party cadre that the situation remains under control,” a Sena (UBT) leader said.

A similar attempt to call a meeting of Sena (UBT) MPs on Sunday turned out to be a disaster when only four of the nine MPs attended in person. The party continues to claim that the other five attended virtually, which is being contested, as speculation persists that several MPs may switch their allegiance to Eknath Shinde, a claim Shiv Sena (UBT) has not acknowledged so far.

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Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab dismissed the reports, insisting that the MLAs were firmly with the party. “No one has contacted our legislators and they are already in touch with us,” he told HT. “Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting on June 22 and everyone will come to know the truth then.”

The conjecture, however, is not limited to legislators; rumours are also swirling around the newly elected BMC corporators. The Sena (UBT) won 65 seats in the civic polls, but the rival Shiv Sena has openly claimed that not all the corporators will remain with the party, fuelling fresh speculation and concern among the party’s rank and file.

“For instance if Sanjay Dina Patil switches sides, his daughter will also leave the party along with him,” Sena (UBT) insiders said.

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Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday claimed that even the corporators might not remain with the Sena (UBT). “The UBT faction should first introspect and then blame Shinde saheb,” he said. “I do not know whether those MPs will join us or not. But the fact is that even an ordinary party worker is unwilling to stay with Uddhav Thackeray. You had 65 corporators elected on your ticket, but will they even remain with you? Just wait and watch.”