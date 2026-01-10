Antriksh Golf View 2 residents allege builder withheld dues amid water crisis in Noida

Residents of Antriksh Golf View 2 society have alleged that the builder, Colorful Estates, collected money from them but failed to deposit it with the authorities. The residents have been protesting over a prolonged water shortage and maintenance issues. Residents said the issue has persisted for nearly six years owing to poor maintenance and mismanagement.

Last Monday, the Noida Authority flagged outstanding water and sewerage dues for the project, noting that while the complex has 1,055 flats and 40 shops, the developer has secured water and sewer connections for only 650 flats.

In the notice, the authority demanded ₹4.57 crore for unpaid water bills and connection charges. The notice also said that the project’s occupation certificate had been cancelled on February 1, 2022, due to construction irregularities and unauthorised changes by the developer.

Residents said the issue has persisted for nearly six years owing to poor maintenance and mismanagement. “We have always paid our water bills on time but it seems the builder did not. They are even asking for payment for a third water connection, which we do not have,” said Brajesh Sharma, a resident.

Ashok Verma, senior manager at the Noida Jal Board, said the builder failed to make payments for new water connections despite repeated notices. “We have been asking the builder to pay for the connections since November,” he said, adding that the board would look into the fines imposed for delayed payments.

Some residents said they were initially asked to pay ₹29,500 per flat for a new water connection, including GST, which they objected to. “Water does not attract GST. A revised bill of ₹25,000 was issued on December 16, which I paid, but there has been no update on the new connection,” said Ranjan Samantray, another resident.

He added that residents were getting bills for all 1,055 flats even though many don’t have the water connections and alleged that the builder was pocketing the money.

Responding to the allegations, Ramesh Arora, project head at Colorful Estates, said, “We have received payments from only 50 of the 400 residents who were asked to pay for new water connections. Once we receive the money, we will deposit it with the Noida Authority and the Jal Board.”

He declined to comment on late fees and maintenance issues, saying he would look into the matter.

Residents, however, said many of those asked to pay had raised objections. “There is a clear mistrust. We cleared our water bills on time, yet, we were fined and forced to buy expensive water tankers,” Sharma added.