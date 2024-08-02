Applicants travel two hours to Dadri to take 185-second ‘impossible’ driving test

Uttar Pradesh’s first private driving and training centre (DTC) began operations in Dadri’s Bisada on Thursday.The centre being the only location in Gautam Budh Nagar district from where licences will be issued to all residents of the district, applicants had to make a two-hour (one way) trip to take a 185 second test. The driving track readied at the private centre in Dadri. All tests for issuing driver’s licences in Guatam Budh Nagar will be held at this track. (Ht Photo)

On Day One, 26 candidates reached the centre and only five of them managed to pass the test, said officials.

To reach the Dadri DTC from Noida, an applicant needs to make it through the traffic congestion in Greater Noida, traverse a dilapidated road in Dadri, and make her way through over 3km of narrow streets in Bisada village. It takes around two hours approximately to cover 45km to the DTC from Noida.

DTC officials said applicants can use Google Maps to reach the centre and they will soon put up banners and signboards at various points to guide applicants towards the centre.

However, DL applicants were a hassled lot on Thursday after the two-hour travel to the centre, only to find the driving test procedures convoluted and nearly impossible to finish on time.

There are three types of test tracks -- for heavy motor vehicles (HMV), light motor vehicles (LMV), and two-wheelers.

Explaining the process to get DL through DTC, owner of Shivam DTC Pawan Bansal said, “The applicant needs to verify documents and submit a ₹1,000 test fee at the transport department through the Vahan portal. After getting a receipt, the applicant will approach the DTC and we will provide a manual token.”

“Using the token, the applicant will receive an RFID card from another counter. The RFID card is mandatory to get entry inside the test track,” Bansal said, adding that his employees will explain the test process to applicants using a demo video and then the applicant needs to complete the test within a specific time to be judged successful.

“To complete the HMV, LMV, and two-wheeler tests, we will provide truck, car (Alto) and a bike. The applicant can complete the test only in our vehicles,” said Bansal.

The test is divided into four parts that include box parking, drive 8, gradient, and reversing the vehicle in S format before stopping at the red light. The applicant will get 45 seconds each for parking, driving 8, and cross gradient, while 50 seconds will be given for reverse S. 65 cameras are installed to monitor the test, Bansal said.

“We (the regional transport department) do not have any connection with the private DTC. They got standard operating procedure (SOP) for test timing and process from the transport department, Lucknow,” said Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer, administration.

“If anyone approaches us and raises a complaint regarding the test procedure, we will surely escalate the matter to higher officials in Lucknow,” said Verma.

According to ARTO, the SOP timing to complete the test is 150 seconds for parking, 90 seconds for drive 8 , 90 seconds for gradient, and 200 seconds for reverse S.

An applicant has only three chances every week to complete the test. If they fail in all three chances, then it is mandatory to undergo a four-week training at DTC by paying ₹6,000 and repeating the process again.

For HMV vehicles, DTC training costs ₹10,000 for six weeks. After completing the training, the truck driver will get a chance to retake the driving test.

Hitesh Kumar, a resident of Dankaur in Greater Noida, had come to get his light motor vehicle licence on Thursday. He needed to complete the test in 3.05 minutes, but it took nearly 10 minutes. “They (DTC employees) did not explain the test procedure properly before I entered the car. They only showed me a three-minute soundless demo video that shows a car moving and stopping inside the track. Needless to say, I failed the test.”

“It is impossible even for an experienced driver to park the car in 45 seconds,” said Kumar.

Another applicant, Vipin Kumar, who had come from Greater Noida to appear for a two-wheeler test, cleared the test. “I came to know about the new DTC on Wednesday from the Noida transport office. The location is too far. However, I passed the test in my first attempt,” he said.

According to company’s data, 26 applicants took the test on Thursday, and only five cleared the test. “Two people secured licences out of a total 17 applicants for cars, while three out of six cleared the two-wheeler test. All 3 who applied for HMV test failed,” said a DTC official.

Yograj Singh, director of Shivam DTC, said, “The test timing was decided by the transport department in Lucknow, and we do not have any role in it.”

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, “We will collect feedback on the DTC after a few days. If we receive complaints regarding the distance to the DTC and test procedure, we will escalate the issue to the transport commissioner and make amendments wherever necessary.”