Arms smuggler held after gunfight in Greater Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested an alleged arms smuggler in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-1 area following a brief gunfight on Tuesday, police said.

Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police for Greater Noida, identified the suspect as Rahul alias Leelu, a resident of village Imaliaka under the Ecotech-1 police station limits in Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to police, the suspect had previously been involved in stealing a licensed gun from a security guard at a petrol pump in the Kasna area of the district back in 2017. Furthermore, he was known to supply arms to gangsters, police said.

“On Tuesday, based on local intelligence and information from police informers, the suspect was spotted riding a two-wheeler in Phase-2 of Greater Noida by police personnel. When pursued, he fired at the police party. In response, the police returned fire, injuring the suspect in the leg and subsequently apprehending him. The police seized six country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges from the suspect,” said the ADCP.

Additionally, the suspect was known to supply stolen arms from the Mewat region of Haryana to Manoj Aase, an alleged gangster from Greater Noida, who is currently serving in prison.

“In 2017, the suspect had robbed the licensed gun from a security guard deployed at a petrol pump in the Kasna area of the district. More than half a dozen cases of robbery and gangster act have been registered against the suspect, and his further criminal history is being ascertained,” said Kumar.

The suspect was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act and produced before a magistrate before being sent to judicial custody, he added.