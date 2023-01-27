Arun Vihar honours bravehearts

Residents of Arun Vihar township in Noida marked the 76th Republic Day on Thursday by installing six hoardings dedicated to Indian Army soldiers who were awarded the Param Vir Chakra (PVC) – the highest military gallantry award in India.

The installations have been placed at prominent road intersections in the township with photographs of the soldiers and brief details about their service.

According to colonel IP Singh, president of Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association, two hoardings have been dedicated to second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, after whom Arun Vihar township is named.

“Khetarpal was killed in action in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 in Jarpal, Barapind Shakargarh sector of Pakistan at the age of 21. His last radio message to squadron second-in command was ”No sir, I will not abandon my tank. My gun is still working and I will get them”, after his tank was damaged in the skirmish. He was awarded the PVC for his gallantry. It is after him that Arun Vihar township has been named, so, two boards in the township have been dedicated to him,” said Singh.

Other soldiers honoured through the hoardings include captain Vikram Batra PVC, brigadier Hoshiar Singh PVC, major Shaitan Singh PVC, naib subedar and honorary lieutenant Bana Singh PVC and CQMH Abdul Hamid PVC.

“Over time, people have forgotten about the wars fought for the country by Indian Army soldiers. It is to spread awareness among today’s generation about the forgotten heroes. Another reason is that the hoardings increase our township’s beauty,” said Singh.

Arun Vihar township has 5,000 flats in sectors 28, 29 and 37. The area has 27 wards of 200 to 350 flats each. The residents of the township comprise veterans and former servicemen of the armed forces.

Apart from the six hoardings, a large board has been dedicated to field marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 War.

“This board has been put up near the Sector 37 water tank and will be lit up at night. It is our attempt to remind the new generation about the war hero who was the key architect of India’s win,” said Kavita Jamil, vice president of Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association.

