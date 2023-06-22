Noida: Badalpur SHO suspended for negligence in duty

The station house officer of Badalpur police station in Gautam Budh Nagar has been suspended by the commissioner of police Laxmi Singh on Wednesday over alleged negligence in duty in his jurisdiction, said officials aware of the matter.

Speaking to HT, Singh said, “We will not tolerate any officers who are negligent in their duties and unable to control crime in their area. Hence, Badalpur police station in charge Ravindra Kumar has been suspended with immediate effect, for failing to control crime in his jurisdiction and negligence in duty. A new inspector will be deputed here soon”.

The action comes barely 48 hours after a bank customer care operator was allegedly robbed of ₹4.12 lakh by two motorcycle-borne assailants on Monday night in Achheja village under Badalpur police station.

According to Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, central noida zone, the SHO was under scrutiny of senior police officers in the district since the last few months.

“Apart from the robbery case, Kumar was found to be negligent in controlling crime in his jurisdiction. Further, his supervision over his subordinates was also found to be faulty by senior officers. Because of these reasons, law and order situation in Badalpur police station seemed to be threatened,” he said.

“An FIR has already been registered in the robbery case and CCTV footage from the are is also being checked in the area to get some clues about the incident. Our three teams are investigating the incident from all angles,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Brahmpal Singh has been appointed as the new SHO of Badalpur police station.