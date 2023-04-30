Two held for delivering fake parcels, cheating residents in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad police arrested two people on Sunday for delivering fake parcels to residents and charging them money in return. According to the police, the two work as delivery boys and were arrested in connection with two similar cases in Raj Nagar earlier this week.

The two suspects have been identified as Rajapur resident Asif Mohammad, 29, and Mahindra Enclave resident Saurabh Kumar, 20. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The two suspects have been identified as Rajapur resident Asif Mohammad, 29, and Mahindra Enclave resident Saurabh Kumar, 20. They have said that they work with online companies to deliver parcels to their homes, said officers associated with the case.

“The two had been working as delivery boys for online companies and had targeted specific households with a high volume of incoming parcels. They have been defrauding households for the past two months by delivering fake and empty parcel boxes and telling residents that someone in the family ordered it. They would properly pack the cardboard box and deliver these empty boxes to residents before fleeing,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar).

ACP Srivastava said that the two had committed two similar cheating cases with Raj Nagar residents earlier this week.

“We’ve brought in electronic surveillance and are looking for more instances where they’ve cheated residents similarly. We pulled out CCTV images of the two and arrested them with the help of local information because of one of the complaints,” said the ACP.

According to investigators, they will also write to the respective online companies about the two suspects because they had been wrapping the fake parcels with the packaging of online delivery companies.