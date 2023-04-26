MP VK Singh’s daughter files complaint in Ghaziabad against party worker for slander

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was booked by Ghaziabad police on Tuesday after the daughter of member of Parliament general (retired) VK Singh submitted a complaint against the worker accusing him of spreading misinformation about her.

Mrilalini Singh filed the complaint at Vijay Nagar police station on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Complainant Mrinalini Singh alleged that the worker put a WhatsApp status on his phone number stating that she had taken money and distributed the BJP tickets for the upcoming local body elections.

Police identified the worker as Ajay Rajput, a resident of Vijay Nagar and an advocate practising at the Ghaziabad courts. Police said he used to be a representative of former Uttar Pradesh minister and Ghaziabad MLA Atul Garg.

Singh alleged that Rajput shared her photo on his WhatsApp status and stated that she had taken money from prospective candidates in return for getting them BJP tickets to contest in the local body polls. “This incident has harmed my reputation in the society and mentally harassed me. Hence, I request the police to take action against the suspect,” Singh, who is also a resident of Vijay Nagar, said in her complaint.

Sujit Kumar Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Kotwali, said on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Rajput under the Section 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (computer related offences) of the IT Act at the Vijay Nagar police station.

“An investigation is underway and help from the cyber cell is also being taken to solve the case,” he said.

Refuting the allegations, Rajput said, “It seems that some miscreant has edited a screen shot of my WhatsApp status and misled the complainant, who is also a senior member of the BJP, in order to provoke party members. I have submitted all proofs related to the case to the police. I have also conveyed the matter to BJP’s Ghaziabad in-charge for the civic polls, who will also inquire into the matter,” he said.

