Body of 28-year-old found in gunny bag on his scooty, Ghaziabad police launch investigation for murder

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Thursday afternoon recovered body of a 28-year-old man inside a gunny bag which was kept on his scooty found near the river Hindon bridge in Sahibabad. The police said that they identified the victim man who is resident of Arthala and operated a mobile repairing shop in Vasundhara. HT Image

The police said that the man was identified as Dixit Pal who was later traced as resident of Arthala. The cops said that the body was stuffed in a gunny bag and kept on the scooty which was identified as belonging to the victim man.

“The body was found in a gunny bag on the scooty of the victim. It was found parked near the GT Road bridge near river Hindon. The body had several injury marks on the back side of the head. The family of the victim man said that he was alive till 2pm on Wednesday. Some locals near the bridge spotted the gunny bag on scooty and got suspicious. They informed the police and we found Pal’s body stuffed inside,” said Bhaskar Verma, ACP (Sahibabad).

The police said that the family members are not clear about the motive of the murder and in process of giving a complaint.

“We will soon lodged a case of murder and destruction of evidence against unidentified person/s and have launched investigation to trace the suspects. The body was sent for autopsy,” ACP added.

The cops said that they have roped in several teams to trace the electronic surveillance records of the victim man and will soon establish how he reached the spot from his shop in Vasundhara.