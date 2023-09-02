Two families clash after children argue at coaching centre

A fight between two students at a coaching centre in Greater Noida escalated into a brawl between their parents, with five people being arrested, police said, adding that the students involved were in Class 10 and 11.

(Representative Image)

The incident took place in Ladpura village, where the two families live.

Santosh Kumar Shukla, the in-charge of Kasna Police Station, said that around 8 pm, local police received a call from villagers indicating a confrontation between two families in the neighborhood.

“When the police arrived at the scene, both sides were found physically assaulting each other,” the SHO added.

Upon inquiring, it was found that the two students had a fight outside the coaching centre earlier in the evening.

“One of the students, seated at the back, had reportedly thrown pebbles at the other student in front, leading to a dispute around 6 pm. Later, the Class 10 student returned home and recounted the incident to his family,” the officer said.

SHO further said that consequently, the student’s father, Charan Singh, and his uncle, Jay Bhagwan, visited the other student’s residence, sparking an argument between the two families. Allegedly, both sides engaged in physical altercations, as mentioned by the officer, he added.

Police stated that five people, including the father and uncle of the Class 10 student, as well as Devesh, Sanjay, and Hari Om, family members from the other side, were charged under Section 151 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

“The five suspects were presented in court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody after appearing before a magistrate on Friday,” the officer said.