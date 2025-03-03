Carjackers gang using ECU hacks busted in Noida, 6 held

A gang of six car thieves, who used electronic control unit (ECU) hacking to steal vehicles across Delhi-NCR, was arrested on Sunday, police said. The gang’s involvement came under scrutiny after a Honda City was stolen from Sector 49 on February 13 and a Hyundai Alcazar on February 17, prompting an investigation. Further enquiries are ongoing. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar, 27, and Pawan Kumar, 31, from Hapur; Gurmeet Singh, 55, and Amit Kumar, 35, from Delhi; Raghuvansh Singh (27) from Meerut; and Satish Singh, 40, from Sonipat, were caught with six stolen cars, electronic devices, and fake number plates.

According to Noida deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh, the arrests took place during a police checkpoint operation near the Sector 76 Metro station following a tip-off. “A suspicious car was spotted, and when officers attempted to stop it, the suspects tried to flee and opened fire. In retaliatory firing, Sonu sustained bullet injuries in his legs, while Pawan and Raghuvansh were arrested on the spot,” Singh added.

The others were nabbed following questioning of the apprehended suspects.

The gang had been operating for several months, using a car with a fake registration number for reconnaissance before stealing vehicles. “They would inspect the area for security presence, then park their car close to the target vehicle. Using electronic equipment, they hacked the car’s ECU to start it. Other members would keep watch for police or residents,” Singh added.

Gurmeet Singh was responsible for dismantling and selling stolen vehicles. “We are investigating the total number of cars stolen. So far, we have recovered a Hyundai Accent, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Eeco, Swift, Wagon R, Brezza, and Honda City, along with three electronic devices, six fake number plates, and one registration certificate,” Singh said.

Police records show Sonu has 11 criminal cases against him in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, while Amit has three, Raghuvansh has four, and Pawan has three. The gang’s involvement came under scrutiny after a Honda City was stolen from Sector 49 on February 13 and a Hyundai Alcazar on February 17, prompting an investigation. Further enquiries are ongoing.