CBSE Class 12 results: Noida region sees dip in pass percentage

Noida: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board examination results on Wednesday, the overall pass percentage in the Noida region recorded a dip this year, with the regional average falling from 81.29% in 2025 to 79.02% in 2026.

“Overall, the results reflect CBSE’s gradual shift towards quality learning and practical understanding in line with NEP 2020,” said Dr Neha Sharma, CBSE City coordinator, Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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Notably, the Class 12 pass percentage also declined from 88.39% in 2025 to 85.20% this year nationally this time following the examinations that were conducted across the country from March 17 to April 9.

Noida region was ranked 20 out of total 22 regions ahead of Patna and Prayagraj. The region covers several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh and Bulandshahr. According to the CBSE data, 127,990 students from 1,212 schools appeared for the examinations across the region this year.

Schools across Noida and Ghaziabad, however, reported strong individual performances and several high scorers across streams.

At Shiv Nadar School, the highest score recorded was 97.2%, while the school reported a 100% pass percentage.

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{{^usCountry}} “The declaration of Board Results is always a moment of immense pride and reflection for the entire school community. These achievements are a measure of academic excellence, and a testament to the resilience, perseverance and character of our students. I believe that each learner has embraced challenges with determination and emerged stronger, wiser and more confident,” said Anju Soni, the principal of Shiv Nadar School, Noida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The declaration of Board Results is always a moment of immense pride and reflection for the entire school community. These achievements are a measure of academic excellence, and a testament to the resilience, perseverance and character of our students. I believe that each learner has embraced challenges with determination and emerged stronger, wiser and more confident,” said Anju Soni, the principal of Shiv Nadar School, Noida. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking to HT, officials at the Amity International School claimed one of their commerce students became the only candidate in the Delhi-NCR region to score 100 out of 100 in Financial Markets Management. Sanjana Chauhan, the student, said, “I’m feeling extremely happy, and I’m very grateful. I think the Class 12 result is a good ending to my school year. I’ll be heading to the US this September after securing admission to Stanford University.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking to HT, officials at the Amity International School claimed one of their commerce students became the only candidate in the Delhi-NCR region to score 100 out of 100 in Financial Markets Management. Sanjana Chauhan, the student, said, “I’m feeling extremely happy, and I’m very grateful. I think the Class 12 result is a good ending to my school year. I’ll be heading to the US this September after securing admission to Stanford University.” {{/usCountry}}

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At Army Public School, the school recorded a 100% pass percentage this year, with the highest scorer, Anika Mishra, securing 99.8% under the best-of-five calculation. “Overall, the children have performed very well this year and the school is extremely happy with the results. The students worked very hard and academically this has been a very good year for us,” said Indrani Neogi , the school principal.

At the Delhi Public School Sector 30, one of the students Saina Singh scored 99.2% in the humanities stream, the highest in the school. Talking to HT, she said, “It felt unreal, but I am feeling very overwhelmed and grateful to my teachers and parents. My subjects were English, Political Science, Psychology, Home Science, Web Application, and Artificial Intelligence, and I plan to pursue law.”

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Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, the Amity International School Sector 1’s student Abhay Sharma scored 98.6% in the science stream. “I am pretty happy because the results were quite nice, beyond my expectations,” he said, adding: “I was mainly preparing for competitive exams, so alongside that I was doing mock tests and studying around six to eight hours every day.”

At Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, the highest score in the science stream was 98.2%, while the top score in commerce was recorded at 97.6%.

Anshika Chaturvedi, the student achieving the feat, said, “I wouldn’t say it was unexpected. But I am feeling quite grateful for the marks I have scored, especially with full marks in two subjects, Accounts and Business Studies.”

At the Indirapuram Public School, principal Renu Sharma said, “14.2% students scored 90% and above, while the school average stood at 75.22%, with a median score of 74.20%.”

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Dr Neha Sharma, CBSE City coordinator, Noida, said while the overall results may appear lower, the assessment pattern is helping students develop stronger academic skills and better preparedness for future competitive and higher education environments. “Overall, the results reflect CBSE’s gradual shift towards quality learning and practical understanding in line with NEP 2020,” she added.

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