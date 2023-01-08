Challans worth 20k issued to two-wheeler drivers for entering DME, EPE

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad traffic police on Saturday penalised about 473 two-wheeler drivers for ₹20,000 each for entering the expressway lanes of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE). Police said that the enforcement drive will continue to check the rising number of accidents on the two expressways.

The entry of two-wheelers and three-wheelers is banned on the expressway lanes of both the DME and EPE. According to official records of the traffic police, a total of 168 accidents took place on the two expressways last year, resulting in 106 fatalities, while 125 persons suffered injuries.

The police said that two-wheelers and three-wheelers are barred from entering the expressway lanes of the DME and a majority of the two-wheeler drivers enter it from Dasna, all the way to Meerut. The 32-km stretch is entirely a six-lane access-controlled expressway.

“We have issued challans to two-wheeler drivers for entering the expressway lanes. The penalty is ₹20,000 per instance. The drive was initiated at eight points on the DME and EPE and a total of 473 vehicles were challaned. We will continue issuing challans against the erring drivers and one dedicated traffic sub-inspector has also been deployed for the purpose,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, assistant commissioner of police (traffic).

According to official statistics, the traffic police in 2022 issued 12,081 challans on the DME and EPE for wrong-side driving, while 17,495 challans were issued for parking on the two expressways. The data also states that 6,986 challans were issued against barred vehicles for ‘entering the expressways, while 61,848 challans were issued for overspeeding. Another 563 autos were also seized for plying on expressway lanes last year.

The police, however, said that they are issuing challans manually with the help of traffic police personnel as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is not releasing online data of errant drivers.

The entire DME has the presence of automatic number plate readers and CCTVs cameras have been installed every 500 metres. The DME has a speed limit of 100kmph under the jurisdiction of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

“We are ensuring that online data of erring vehicles is sent to the traffic police. It was held up near Lal Kuan due to the construction work of a new rail overbridge. It will be sorted out soon,” said Puneet Khanna, NHAI manager (technical).