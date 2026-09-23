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Child PGI expands specialised dental care for children, adolescents

NOIDAThe department of paediatric and preventive dentistry at Noida’s Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) has expanded into a new facility with modern dental infrastructure aimed at providing preventive, therapeutic and specialised dental care to children and adolescents, officials said on Monday

Published on: Sep 23, 2026, 08:07:20 IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDAThe department of paediatric and preventive dentistry at Noida’s Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) has expanded into a new facility with modern dental infrastructure aimed at providing preventive, therapeutic and specialised dental care to children and adolescents, officials said on Monday.

During the inauguration of the facility in Sector 30 on Monday, experts said dental care in childhood plays a key role in preventing oral health problems and ensuring better overall health. (HT Archive)
During the inauguration of the facility in Sector 30 on Monday, experts said dental care in childhood plays a key role in preventing oral health problems and ensuring better overall health. (HT Archive)

During the inauguration of the facility in Sector 30 on Monday, experts said dental care in childhood plays a key role in preventing oral health problems and ensuring better overall health. The department also plans to procure additional modern equipment in near future to further expand its services, officials said.

“Our aim is to provide comprehensive, safe and child-friendly dental services to children and adolescents, while also strengthening care for children who require special attention,” said Dr Aditi Mathur, head of the department.

The facility is located in the same premises as the department’s earlier unit. The department currently records around 30 to 40 OPD patients a day. The relocation to a different building, along with upgraded infrastructure and plans for additional equipment, is expected to expand its capacity to provide specialised dental care to children and adolescents.

“The department has an important role in providing better comprehensive dental care to children, and we expect it to continue progressing and expanding its services,” PGICH director Dr AK Singh said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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