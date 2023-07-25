2 men kill 19-year-old in UP’s Ghaziabad after his shoulder brushed theirs, say police

GHAZIABAD: A class 12 student was thrashed to death by two men because his shoulder brushed theirs while they were walking in a lane in Ghaziabad’s Lal Kuan area past Monday midnight, police said.

The Ghaziabad police said the two men who allegedly killed 19-year-old Vinay Yadav were suspected to be locals (HT File Photo/Sakib Ali)

Vinay Yadav, 19, was metres away from home when the incident took place at about 1am on Tuesday. Police said they have accessed CCTV footage in which the two men, yet to be identified, are seen punching and kicking Yadav. His two relatives who were accompanying him tried to intervene but were no match.

Vinay died before reaching the hospital.

His father, Raju Yadav said Vinay, when he wasn’t at school, helped him run one of roadside eateries that he owns.

“Vinay shut the eatery at about 1am (Tuesday) and was walking home along with his brother Pushpendra, 25, and cousin, Bobby Singh, 40, Our house is just 100 metres from the hotel. Vinay brushed the shoulder of the two men coming from the opposite site…” Raju said.

The two men took offence to it and started beating Vinay, police said.

“They punched and repeatedly kicked him before fleeing, leaving my son unconscious. The two rushed Vinay to a hospital in Ghaziabad but doctors said he was dead,” Raju Yadav said, insisting that his son did not have any enmity with anyone. “He didn’t while away his time and if he wasn’t studying, he would help us,” he added

Assistant commissioner of police (Wave City) Saloni Agarwal said the two assailants are suspected to be locals.

“The altercation was triggered after Vinay’s shoulder brushed one of the suspects and they started assaulting him. We have got access to the CCTV footage of the incident and the incident can be seen clearly…. We suspect that the two assailants could be locals,” Agarwal said.

She added that there was no indication so that either sides used any weapon in the fight. “The deceased’s body was sent for autopsy which will establish the precise cause of death. Senior police officials also visited the scene of the crime and met Vinay’s family. A FIR (first information report) is being lodged soon,” said Saloni Agarwal, ACP (Wave City).

