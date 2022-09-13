CM Adityanath directs Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida to fund GB University

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath cleared the air over funding of Gautam Buddha University (GBU) in Greater Noida by ordering that all the three authorities — Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) — will pool in funds to run the university. The decision was taken at a review meeting on Sunday evening.

The chief minister also holds the post of ex-officio chancellor of the university.

“This was the first time that a meeting was held with the ex-officio chancellor of the university and it was held on a positive note. GBU vice-chancellor Professor RK Sinha gave a presentation to the chief minister about the university’s goals, issues and future prospects. He was enlightened about the problems being faced by the university due to severe lack of funding since the last couple of years,” said Dr Vishwas Tripathi, GBU registrar.

The meeting was also attended by state cabinet minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, the chief executive officers (CEOs) of all the three authorities, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate and other top officials of the university.

The GBU came into existence in 2008 and is spread over 455 acres. The varsity has 4,500 students and 500 faculty members, including 250 guest faculties. The Noida authority and Greater Noida authority have been funding the university since it started operation.

“Both the authorities were funding ₹10 crore each annually to the university but during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the funding was stopped as they cited a financial crunch. Now, the chief minister has directed the two authorities to resume funding. He has also directed Yeida to contribute to the funding of the university,” Dr Tripathi added.

Dr RK Gupta, regional director of higher education, (Meerut division) said, “Official directives from the UP government to all the three authorities regarding the matter discussed by the chief minister will be issued to the three CEOs soon”.

Dr Tripathi informed that chief minister Adityanath also discussed measures to make GBU an international centre for Buddhist Studies.

