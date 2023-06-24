Man held for holding community prayers at coaching centre in Ghaziabad

Police arrested a 42-year-old coaching centre operator in Khoda area on Saturday for allegedly using the place for offering community prayers.

The suspect has been identified as Shaukat Ali, police said, adding that he ran a coaching centre called ‘Future Track’ in Khoda’s Deepak Vihar locality for the past several months and of late was indulging in religious practices at the institute.

“The local residents objected to the religious activities and informed the police. The place was used for offering prayers and there are several videos of the religious activities. The coaching centre is also attended by students of different communities. We have registered an FIR and arrested the suspect. Coaching centres cannot be used for offering prayers and other religious activities,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

A police officer from Khoda police station said Deepak Vihar is a densely populated residential area and there was a lot of opposition by local people after the matter came to their knowledge.

“The suspect was gathering a large number of people for mass prayers and many of them came from nearby Noida. This has been going on for the past several weeks and invited objections from local residents, who informed the police,” the officer added.

Police said the suspect was booked under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

