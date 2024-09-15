Coliform bacteria found in water samples of Supertech Ecovillage 2: GNIDA report

GREATER NOIDA: Days after hundreds of residents of Supertech Ecovillage 2, Greater Noida West, fell ill after consuming water, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Saturday confirmed the presence of “Coliform bacteria” and “excessive amounts of bleaching powder” in water samples collected from the society. s many as 339 people, including 170 children, had experienced symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever, as per health department officials. (HT Photo)

The GNIDA report, a copy of which is with the HT, has revealed that coliform levels, which should ideally be zero, were found to be at 20% in the water samples collected from the residential society for testing.

This week, Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer had also confirmed the presence of ‘E. Coli bacteria’ in the collected water samples.

“The presence of E. Coli in the water can result in symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever. If not addressed promptly, it can become life-threatening,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), Noida District Hospital, in reference to the water contamination found at Supertech Ecovillage.

As many as 339 people, including 170 children, had experienced symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever, as per health department officials.

Officials at GNIDA, however, said that the Coliform bacteria found in the water do not directly cause illness, but their presence is an indicator of other potentially harmful pathogens.

Coliform bacteria indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms in the water, which can lead to outbreaks of illness, they said.

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), GNIDA, the presence of Coliform bacteria in the water is a strong indicator of the potential for harmful pathogens that can lead to outbreaks.

“Additionally, we found excessive traces of bleaching powder in the water, and the water tank had not been flushed properly, which contributed to the contamination. This lack of proper maintenance likely resulted in the health issues faced by residents,” the ACEO said.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration, meanwhile, said it has set up a committee, headed by Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (ADM) (Finance and Revenue), to thoroughly probe the Supertech Ecovillage 2 incident.

“We are currently awaiting responses from all relevant departments who initiated the testing of the water samples collected from the residential society. Once all reports are received, we will determine the appropriate course of action,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate.

Mohammed Imran, admin executive, Supertech Ecovillage 2 could not be contacted for his comment on the GNIDA’s report on Saturday.

The incident had come to light on September 3 after several residents, including adults and children, started falling ill after consuming water in their society—Supertech Ecovillage 2 in Greater Noida West – supplied from their water tanks. Residents of tower C4, C5, C6, and C7 complained of health issues, and some were hospitalised.

The society has 32 towers and over 3,500 families or around 7,000 people in population.

Residents alleged that the society’s water tanks had undergone cleaning exercise taken up by the society’s management, HT had reported.

Post the incident, GNIDA clarified that the authority was responsible for supplying water to the reservoir of the group housing society, while the water supply to residents’ homes was managed by the builder or apartment owners’ association (AOA).

As the investigation progresses, authorities have reassured residents that additional measures are being implemented to enhance water safety and prevent a recurrence.