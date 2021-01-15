Conman in police uniform dupes trader of 30 kg silver

An Agra-based trader alleged that a man dressed in police uniform had stolen 30 kg of silver from him on Friday.

Sushil Chauhan, owner of Shubham Traders, said that he had sent his driver Ajay Kumar to Delhi to bring a 210-kg silver consignment (sevenn silver ingots of 30 kg each) on Thursday,” he said.

He was returning via Noida-Greater Noida expressway, when a man in uniform stopped him in Sector 93 at around 7am Friday.

”The driver believed the person to be as policeman and stopped the car for checking. The so-called policeman checked the silver consignment and said it was a counterfeit and that the driver should come to the police station for investigation,” he said. The man boarded the car and took the driver to sector 144.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that, as per the complainant, the man deboarded the vehicle there with one silver ingot and fled.

“The driver realised fraud and informed him employer, who then informed police,” he said.