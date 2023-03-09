Couple dies of suffocation in bathroom after Holi celebrations in Ghaziabad

A couple was suspectedly suffocated to death on Wednesday afternoon when they went to take bath together after playing Holi in Agrasen Market locality of Muradnagar town in Ghaziabad, the police said on Thursday. The cops said that they suspect that the LPG geyser installed in the bathroom and lack of ventilation could have resulted into suffocation and caused the death. The couple died when they went to take bath together after playing Holi on Wednesday afternoon. (Representative Image)

The police identified the couple as Deepka Goyal, 40, and his wife Shilpi, 36, and said that bodies were sent for autopsy. The cops said that the couple went to take bath and get rid of Holi colours around 3.30pm in the bathroom of their house and did not come out for long.

“Their children alerted other family members and neighbours and the door was broken. They found both unconscious and declared dead when taken to a hospital. It is suspected that there was no ventilation in the bathroom and the gaseous emission from the geyser suffocated them. More details will be revealed once the autopsy reports arrive,” said Ravi Kumar, DCP (rural).

In another incident on the day of Holi, a 30-year-old man died after a suspected heart stroke, which he suffered while dancing on music during the celebrations in Modinagar on Wednesday afternoon.

The police identified the deceased man as Vinit Kumar, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Modinagar, and he was declared dead when taken to a hospital by his family.

“The man collapsed while dancing during the Holi celebrations. Prima facie it seems that he suffered a heart stroke. We have not received any complaint so far but prima facie there is no foul play and it seems to be a natural death,” DCP added.