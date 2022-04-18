Covid positivity rate touches 15% in Noida; officials say no need to panic

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the Uttar Pradesh government has put the National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad on a high alert. Following a meeting undertaken by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, both the districts were asked to increase preparedness amid the growing cases.

The positivity rate in Noida has increased to about 15%, with 800-900 tests being conducted daily. However, officials said that though cases are rising, the positivity rate has not spiked at a considerable rate. Data from the last three months shows that during the third wave in February, the positivity rate was 2.13% in government labs and 17% in private labs. In March, the same was 0.18.% in government and 5% in private labs. In April so far, the positivity rate has been 0.22% in government and 10% in private labs. However, there has been an increase in the last four days when the positivity rate has touched 0.41% in government and 17% in private labs.

Officials say that precautionary measures are being taken and there is no need to panic. “The Delhi-NCR cities are seeing a rise in cases, but there is no need to panic yet. The active cases have increased, but it is important to note that there is not a single person who has been hospitalised. Even the surveillance teams have reported that most of the infected patients are not serious and do not even need the medicine kits that are being provided. We are still taking precautions and have had detailed discussions with the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). We have told hospitals to be on alert,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Additionally, discussions with pharmacists and the drug control officer have also revealed that there is no major increase in sale of Covid-related medicines. DM Suhas further said that unlike the last time when there was a high number of hospital-related infections, there is hardly anyone who has tested positive during hospital screening in the past few days.

Suhas added that while cases among children are also increasing, no school has reported cases in clusters as of yet. “Of the 280 active cases, 88 are children in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Ghaziabad also has 37 positive children under 18 years of age”, he said.

“There are about 570 public schools and over 1,400 private schools in the district. All have been told to set up Covid-19 helpdesks within their premises. Secondly, we have asked them to inform parents that children with flu-like symptoms should not be sent to school. Similar instructions have also been given to offices, industries and factories,” Suhas added.

Meanwhile, the DM also said that no travel restrictions will be imposed for now with regard to intercity travel between Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad and other NCR cities. “Self-regulation is the best practice and people should continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. There is more exposure during travel, so people should be careful,” he said.

According to available data, 76 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Sunday, taking the active caseload to 280. In Ghaziabad, there were 27 new cases on Sunday, taking the active caseload to 113. While Ghaziabad has tested over 28 lakh people since the beginning of the pandemic, Gautam Budh Nagar has tested around 20 lakh. The sample positivity rate from government labs stands at 0.84% in Ghaziabad and 0.41% in Gautam Budh Nagar in the last 24 hours.

