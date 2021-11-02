Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Crackdown on illegal mining: Raids at four mining, desilting sites in Mohali
noida news

Crackdown on illegal mining: Raids at four mining, desilting sites in Mohali

The crackdown on illegal sand mining is being carried out in Mohali as part of ‘mission clean’, which was initiated by Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to check unscrupulous activities across the state
The crackdown on illegal sand mining is being carried out as part of ‘mission clean’ in Mohali. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Cracking down on illegal mining, district officials carried out raids at four mining and desilting sites at Mirzapur, Kakrala, Bhankarpur and Sarangpur on Monday.

The teams that carried out surprise checks comprised executive engineer (mining) Sarabjit Singh Gill, Mohali junior engineer Davinder Singh, and Dera Bassi sub-divisional officer Naveen Garg.

The crackdown on illegal sand mining is being carried out as part of ‘mission clean’, which was initiated by Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday to check unscrupulous activities across the state, said deputy commissioner Isha Kalia, urging people to lodge complaints regarding the same at her office.

“The state government has fixed sand rates at 9 per cubic feet and strict adherence to the same will be ensured. Anyone found indulging in illegal mining or selling sand at exorbitant prices will be penalised. Besides, people transporting sand should not overcharge,” she said.

