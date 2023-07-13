Drive against communicable diseases to be observed in Greater Noida’s Dadri from July 17 to 31

The Gautam Budh Nagar’s Dadri will observe the “Dastak Campaign”, a 14-day long drive starting from July 17 under the banner of a statewide special communicable disease control campaign launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on July 1, officials said on Wednesday, adding that campaign will be run by Dadri nagar palika.

The campaign would ensure proper garbage disposal, sanitization, fogging, anti-larva spraying, cleaning of drains and prevention of waterlogging in Dadri. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials aware of the development said that the campaign would ensure proper garbage disposal, sanitization, fogging, anti-larva spraying, cleaning of drains and prevention of waterlogging in Dadri.

Deepika Shukla, executive officer (E0), Dadri nagar palika, said, “Under the campaign, the civic bodies and municipal corporations will be responsible for monitoring the works being done on the ground to check the spread of communicable diseases such as encephalitis and other vector-borne diseases.”

EO added, “Officers and representatives of various wards will ensure that proper disposal of garbage is being done while fogging, anti-larva spraying exercise in high-risk areas is carried out. Cleaning drains and repairing defunct hand pumps, etc., is also to be taken up as a priority. On the other hand, places with stagnant water will be checked, and it will also be ensured that waterlogging is prevented as it becomes a feeding ground for mosquitoes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the director of the directorate of urban bodies, Dr Nitin Bansal, has issued instructions to the officials concerning that reports will be prepared on activities carried out during the campaign regularly and sent to the directorate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON