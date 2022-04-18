Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daughter among four arrested for woman’s murder in Greater Noida

The suspects have been identified as Meenu and her husband Mahaveer, residents of Hateva village and their accomplices Ashok Singh and Bijan Singh, both residents of Mirzapur village in Greater Noida
All the suspects have been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and further investigations are underway, police said. (Picture for representation)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A woman was arrested along with her husband and two other suspects on Sunday for allegedly murdering her mother in Dankaur area of Gautam Budh Nagar district.

On Friday morning, Greater Noida police recovered a 56-year-old woman’s partially burnt body from her kitchen at Chaparghah village in Dankaur.

Investigation revealed that Veeramati Devi, the victim, was suffocated to death while she was asleep by her daughter Meenu. Later, she dragged her body into the kitchen and used petrol to burn it. The suspects also allegedly left the gas open before fleeing the scene to make it seem like an accident.

Radha Raman Singh, the station house officer of Dankaur police station said that the suspects entered the house late on Thursday night by jumping over the boundary wall.

“The victim was sleeping in one room while her grandson was sleeping in another room. The suspects smothered Veeramati with a pillow. Later they took the body from her bedroom to the kitchen and fled from the spot along with insurance policy papers, bank ATM cards and some other documents,” SHO Singh said.

Police added that during interrogation, the suspects told police that the deceased had received 15 lakh from her life insurance policy. “The victim was also supposed to have received some amount of money against land that was acquired. When Meenu demanded her share, her mother refused. She then plotted her murder with her husband and two others and decided to take out the money from her mother’s account through ATM card or cheque. However, the post-mortem report revealed that Veeramati died due suffocation that raised suspicion,” SHO Singh added.

All the suspects have been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are underway, police said.

