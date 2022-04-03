Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Day after issuing notification to close meat shops during Navratri, Ghaziabad mayor ‘rectifies’ order
noida news

Day after issuing notification to close meat shops during Navratri, Ghaziabad mayor ‘rectifies’ order

On Friday, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation issued an order, signed by Sharma, which ordered all meat shops in the city to stay shut from April 2 to 10 in light of the nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri
A shuttered meat shop in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/ HT)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

A day after ordering meat shops in Ghaziabad to close during Navratri, mayor Asha Sharma issued an amendment on Saturday that said stores should follow the Uttar Pradesh government’s directives in the matter.

According to the state government’s orders, meat shops should be situated beyond a 50-metre radius of religious places and no slaughter of animals should take place inside the shop. The directives also say that curtains/tinted glass should be used to ensure that meat is not visible to the public.

To be sure, officials said these directives are applicable to meat shops throughout the year and not just for a specific period.

On Friday, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation issued an order, signed by Sharma, which ordered all meat shops in the city to stay shut from April 2 to 10 in light of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri.

“It is hereby informed that in view of the festival of Navratri, the municipal corporation should ensure the cleanliness of your allotted areas as well as temples in the city and ensure that all meat shops in the city shall be closed for the coming 9 days,” said the order.

RELATED STORIES

However, on Saturday, the mayor issued a correction.

“The order is being amended and directives given by the Uttar Pradesh government should be followed in this regard,” said her letter.

“The municipal corporation received a letter from the mayor on April 1 which directed that all meat shops in the city be closed and that the order be implemented with immediate effect. Hence, in reference to this letter, an official order was issued by the corporation on the same day,” said Mayank Tanwar, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.

He added that the order was suspended on Saturday after the mayor issued a clarification.

When asked, mayor Asha Sharma said that her previous letter on Friday was “misunderstood”.

“I never said that all meat shops in the city should be closed during Navratri. My intention was to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in and around temples and hence meat shops around the temples should be shut. However, I understand why some confusion may have been there because of this order and hence the I have issued a correction in the matter,” said Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ashni Dhaor

Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP