    Delhi man assaulted by three in road rage incident in Noida Sector 62

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 6:10 AM IST
    By Arun Singh
    It was revealed that the SUV occupants were angered after Tiwari first overtook their car, leading to the incident, said an officer. (Representational image)
    It was revealed that the SUV occupants were angered after Tiwari first overtook their car, leading to the incident, said an officer. (Representational image)

    The victim managed to note down the offending vehicle’s registration number, and efforts to trace it are underway, police said

    Noida: A 25-year-old Delhi man driving home from work was allegedly assaulted by three unidentified individuals in a case of road rage in Sector 62 on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

    Police said the victim, Arpan Tiwari, is a resident of west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and works at a private company in Noida Sector 62.

    Tiwari told cops, “Around 4.10am on Tuesday, while I was returning home, an SUV honked and flashed its dipper at my car from behind. I pulled to the side, but the SUV overtook me and parked right in front of my Baleno near Sector 62 roundabout. There were three men in the car, who first hurled abuse at me and then assaulted me,” reads the FIR.

    Tiwari claimed, “The suspects fled soon after. I suffered injuries on my face and two of my teeth had been broken.”

    Police said Tiwari dialled emergency helpline number, and a police response vehicle (PRV) rushed to the spot.

    “Subsequently, Tiwari’s medical examination was conducted, and a case under sections 126(2) (obstructing path), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 352 (criminal intimidation), and 115 (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the three at Sector 58 police station,” said Amit Kumar, SHO, Sector 58.

    Kumar added that Tiwari managed to note down the offending vehicle’s registration number, and efforts to trace it are underway.

    “It was revealed that the SUV occupants were angered after Tiwari first overtook their car, leading to the incident. We have checked the CCTV cameras near the area but the incident could not be captured in any of them,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

    Arun Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arun Singh

      Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

