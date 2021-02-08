Did not call him when he broke down on television, says Rakesh Tikait’s wife Sunita Devi

Ghaziabad: Sunita Devi, wife of Bharatiya kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, is a frequent visitor to the UP Gate protest site. She said she is proud of her husband who, for over two months has been fighting for the cause of farmers.

The protest at UP Gate has been going on since November 28, 2020, and is seeing participation by thousands of farmers who are demanding repeal of the three farm laws and a new law on minimum support price (MSP). The protest has also seen families of other BKU leaders who say they have now increased the frequency of their visits.

“I have seen my family members taking part in agitations since the past 36 years, when I got married. Four years (after my wedding), my father-in-law (BKU founder late Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait) started the agitation in Delhi. Ever since, I have witnessed all agitations and my other family members have supported all agitations,” Sunita Devi added.

She said she saw her husband break down for the first time on January 28 but did not call him.

“I saw him on television with tears in his eyes, but I decided I will not call him and let him continue the fight. If anyone feels cheated, what will they do? The next day, everyone saw the result. There was a gathering of about one lakh during the mahapanchayat held in Muzaffarnagar,” she added.

Family members of Rakesh, including his son and daughters as well as the family of his elder brother, BKU president Naresh Tikait, have also made several visits to UP Gate.

While the families were sitting amidst the gathering near the dais last week, Rakesh announced that he will not be coming home.

“I have got a bigger family and now you look after your family. I have bigger tasks to do,” he said.

Sunita also lashed out people who termed farmers at UP Gate as not real farmers.

“If they say these are not real farmers then they should bring in real farmers to UP Gate and drive these people away. The “real farmers” who came here earlier returned within 12 hours and never came back,” she said, while referring to a rally on December 20, 2020 held by farmers supporting the three farm laws.

Rajbir Singh, BKU’s state vice-president, said: “They, including the women, also share their opinions. Even my wife who mostly stays at home is keenly following our protest through television and newspapers. If she observes that we have said something we shouldn’t have, she will immediately call and will tell me. So, most of the women members of our families are of great help and they also try to correct us,” Singh added.

Sunita added that the government should accept the demands of farmers.

“It is a matter of concern that both sides are not speaking to each other. There have been no talks since January 22. The government should accept their demands. It is the government who will have to accept the demands of the farmers. The route for talks will be opened by the prime minister or the agriculture minister,” she said.