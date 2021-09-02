Discom to launch Scada system for real-time monitoring of power distribution in Noida

For real time monitoring of power distribution in Noida, the power distribution company (discom) – Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) – will launch a supervisory control and data acquisition (Scada) system on the network soon.

The system can detect the exact location of faults along the network and help reduce the outage time, said discom officials.

Scada is deployed in many industries -- from oil and gas to telecommunications -- for controlling processes and gathering data in real time.

PVVNL (Noida division) chief engineer Virendra Nath Singh said the system will increase network reliability, reduce costs, improve worker safety and provide greater customer satisfaction.

“Their alarms and real time views into operations can prevent small problems from becoming big ones and can also reduce restoration time. It saves time otherwise wasted on field visits, and also improves worker safety during outages and power restoration,” Singh said.

He also said that in the event of an outage caused by an unforeseen event like a storm, the system’s advanced data collection capabilities help field workers in quickly identifying the exact location of the outage without having to wait for a complaint.

“Scada-enabled switches and line reclosers [a system that shuts off power in case of a fault] can help operators isolate the outage and open adjacent automatic switches to reroute power quickly, without the need for a line worker to visit the site to perform a lengthy visual inspection,” he said.

The chief engineer said that a Scada system for a power distribution application is typically a computer-based software package.

“Data is collected from the electrical distribution system, mostly originating at substations. Depending on its size and complexity, a sub-station will have a varying number of controllers and operator interface points. In addition to data collection, Scada systems typically allow commands to be issued from central control and monitoring points to substations. If desired and as circumstances allow, these commands can enable full remote control,” he said.

Singh said that Scada raises alarms and logs events as they happen. “Alarms are grouped into different categories and are given different priorities’,” he added.

Residents expressed happiness over introduction of the new system.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, a resident in Sector 77, said, “The Scada system is already in operation in states like Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It’ll certainly increase the efficiency and credibility of the discom.”