International anti-tobacco day: Awareness rally flagged off in Noida

The district health department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), launched an anti-tobacco awareness rally on the eve of International anti-tobacco day at Government Post Graduate College in Sector 39, Noida.

The rally was concluded at the chief medical officer (CMO) office in Sector 39, approximately one kilometer away from the Government Post Graduate College , officials said. (Representative Image)

According to officials, the event saw the participation of 60 enthusiastic students who raised their voices against the use of tobacco, passionately chanting slogans such as “We want food, not tobacco,” “Give up tobacco, choose life,” and “Smoking cigarettes means death.”

Dr. Shweta Khurana, the district tobacco officer and consultant for the district tobacco control cell (DTCC) of the health department, highlighted the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) theme for World No Tobacco Day 2023, which focuses on the urgent need for food rather than tobacco. She said, “Massive chunk of our land is used in tobacco cultivation, if the same land is used in cultivating food, it will be better for the society and will help reduce tobacco addiction for the coming generations.”

Dr. RK Gupta, the principal of Government Post Graduate College, said that the college’s tobacco control cell regularly conducts anti-tobacco awareness sessions for students. “These sessions sensitize students to the dangers of tobacco use and its detrimental impact on health and society. In support of the cause, students participated enthusiastically in the rally, showcasing posters and distributing handouts to spread the message,” he said.

Dr. Khurana said that the district is currently implementing an extensive anti-tobacco drive, consisting of various programs aimed at raising awareness. “Meetings have been scheduled with sub-divisional magistrates from each block in the district, namely, Sadar, Jewar, and Dadri, to extend the anti-tobacco awareness programs at the grassroots level. This approach ensures that community health officers and block development officers can disseminate crucial health information in their respective areas, effectively reaching the local communities,” she added.

